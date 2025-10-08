Menu
UK PM Keir Starmer lands in Mumbai; Governor, CM Devendra Fadnavis welcome him

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde nd Ajit Pawar, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal and senior government officers also welcomed the British PM on Wednesday morning.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 02:59 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 02:59 IST
