<p>Mumbai: British Prime Ministe Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for bilateral talks with the Indian government.</p><p>Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Prime Minister.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal and senior government officers also welcomed the British PM on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>PM Starmer will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, on Thursday.</p>