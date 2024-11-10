Vegetable vendor found dead in public toilet; cops suspect murder

<p>Thane: The body of a 20-year-old vegetable vendor with his throat slit has been found in a public toilet at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe is on into it, an official from Naya Nagar police station said.</p>.<p>The official said they received an alert on Saturday night about the body being spotted in the toilet at a housing complex in Naya Nagar area.</p>.Thane: Murder over sharing of food, murder suspect arrested in two hours.<p>According to locals, there were frequent fights among residents of the locality over using the toilet facility.</p>.<p>The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. </p>