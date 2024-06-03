Video of Pune cop getting massage during 'nakabandi' goes viral; high sugar level, clarifies DCP

Clarifying on the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar, in a message, said, "Sub Inspector Gorade (57) of Yerwada Traffic Division was (deployed) for drunk and drive at Adlabs Chowk, Kalyaninagar."

The DCP said due to continuous day-and-night duty for two days, Gorade's blood sugar levels touched 550 (mg/dl or milligrams per decilitre), following which he had cramps in his legs.