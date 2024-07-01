Village sarpanch killed in attack in Beed; NCP (SP) leader, four aides booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sarpanch of a village was shot and killed, and another person was injured after they were attacked allegedly by an office-bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and his aides in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against NCP (SP) leader Shashikant alias Baban Gitte and four of his aides for the incident that occurred in the Bank Colony area of Parli tehsil on Saturday, an official said.

The victims, Bapurao Andhale, the sarpanch of Maralwadi village, and Gyanba Gitte, went to the home of one of the accused persons, and a quarrel ensued between Andhale and Shashikant, he said.