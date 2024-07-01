Watch | Mugger roams free on roads of Maharashtra's Chiplun

On Sunday night, the crocodile was seen on the road for some time and later vanished.

Some of the vehicles stopped to give the reptile the right of space.

The video was recorded by an autorickshaw driver, according to reports reaching here.

The crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), also known as Mugger and Marsh crocodile, is found in freshwater habitats - like marshes, lakes, rivers and ponds - in the Indian sub-continent.

It is one of three crocodilian species in India, other than saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) and gharial (Gavialis gangeticus).

The Maldoli creek off Chiplun and the Vashishti River is known for Mugger crocodiles. Some of the neighbouring villages also conduct crocodile safaris.

The Ratnagiri district has been experiencing heavy rainfall.