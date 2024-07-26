Water discharge from Koyna Dam: Maharashtra govt in touch with Karnataka counterparts, says Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Water Resources Minister, is personally monitoring the siltation.

“The Government of Maharashtra is in constant touch with the Government of Karnataka. Constant communication is being maintained with the Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Chief Engineer of Almatti Dam. A maintained water level (FRL) of 517.5 meters has been requested and accepted by the Government of Karnataka,” Fadnavis posted on X.

Current discharge from Koyna Dam was 20,000 cusecs on Thursday, it increased to 30,000 cusecs at 3 am Friday. It is likely to reach 40,000 cusecs at 9 am.