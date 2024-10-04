Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

<p>Pune: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghar area around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.</p>.<p>According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend.</p>.Man files kidnap complaint on not finding daughter at Mumbai home; then rape case unfolds.<p>“As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her,” said a senior official from Pune police.</p>.<p>He said ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape.</p>.<p>Another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman’s male friend.</p>