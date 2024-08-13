Woman molested, brother thrashed in Thane; 4 booked

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused man, his father and two brothers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.