Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls to be held in Maharashtra on February 5

Counting of votes will be taken up on February 7, 2026.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 12:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtrapolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us