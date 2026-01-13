<p>Mumbai: After 288 nagar parishads, nagar panchayats and 29 municipal corporations, 12 zilla parishad and 125 panchayat samities of Maharashtra will go to polls on February 5, 2026.</p><p>Counting of votes will be taken up on February 7, 2026.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: Panel system may leave voters confused.<p>As many as 246 nagar parishads and 42 nagar panchayats went to polls in two phases on December 2 and 20, 2025 followed by counting the next day. The 29 municipal corporations would go to polls on January 15, 2026 followed by counting the next day.</p>