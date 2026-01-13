Menu
Bengaluru: Namma Metro Yellow Line peak-hour frequency to improve to 10 mins from January 15

The BMRCL said peak-hour services from Monday to Saturday will run every 10 minutes, down from 13 minutes, while on Sundays the headway will be cut from 15 minutes to 14 minutes.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 14:37 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 14:37 IST
