<p>Bengaluru: Starting January 15, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/metro">metro train</a> services on the Yellow Line will run every 10 minutes during the peak hours as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a>) is set to induct the seventh train. </p><p>The BMRCL said peak-hour services from Monday to Saturday will run every 10 minutes, down from 13 minutes, while on Sundays the headway will be cut from 15 minutes to 14 minutes. </p><p>There will be no change in the timings of first and last trains from the terminal stations — RV Road and Bommasandra.</p><p>The 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro line, which opened on August 11 last year and connects the tech hub of Electronics City in southern Bengaluru, operates with six trains and has an average weekday ridership of one lakh. </p><p>Namma Metro is also set to receive the eighth Yellow Line train shortly after Sankranthi. The six-coach trainset was dispatched by Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on January 8.</p><p>The train is expected to arrive at the Hebbagodi depot in the city shortly after Sankranthi (January 15). After completing the mandatory 750-km trial run on the mainline, it will enter passenger service around mid-February, cutting peak-hour frequency to less than 10 minutes.</p>