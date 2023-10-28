Mahua Moitra confirms sharing login credentials with Hiranandani, denies taking cash

TMC's Mahua Moitra has been accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani where the latter alleged that Moitra shared her Lok Sabha email ID, enabling him to furnish information targeting the Adani Group, which she would subsequently raise in Parliament. He asserted that she later granted him access to her login, allowing him to post directly.

Now, the MP, in an interview with The Indian Express, has admitted that she shared her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani, but denied taking any money from him.