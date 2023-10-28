Mahua Moitra confirms sharing login credentials with Hiranandani, denies taking cash

TMC's Mahua Moitra has been accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani where the latter alleged that Moitra shared her Lok Sabha email ID, enabling him to furnish information targeting the Adani Group, which she would subsequently raise in Parliament. He asserted that she later granted him access to her login, allowing him to post directly.
Now, the MP, in an interview with The Indian Express, has admitted that she shared her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani, but denied taking any money from him.
Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in his complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation had accused Moitra of taking cash from the businessman for sharing her Parliament login ID and password.
"No MP types her/his own question. I have given him (Darshan) the password and login for someone in his office to type it (the questions) down and upload,” Moitra said, adding, “My phone number is given (for the OTP)… There is no question of Darshan or anyone putting it without my knowledge.”
Taking a swipe at Moitra's political ambition, Hiranandani had said that she had been advised by her friends and advisors to "gain fame" by personally attacking PM Narendra Modi, whom he described as "impeccable".
According to him, Moitra believed that the most effective approach was to target Gautam Adani.
In response, Moitra said that her nine questions about the Adani Group, were "extremely valid" and "in the national interest".
Regarding the 'affidavit' alleging Moitra's frequent demands from Hiranandani for various favours, including luxury items, travel expenses for holidays and secretarial assistance for domestic trips, she stated, “To the best of my knowledge, Darshan Hiranandani has given me one Hermes scarf on my birthday… I asked for the Bobbi Brown makeup set, he had got me a Mac eye shadow and bitten peach lipstick.”
Addressing the allegations, she said, “You have used a person with a failed personal relationship to file a fake complaint and you have put a gun to a friend of mine’s (Darshan’s) head to back it up. But the two have to match… It’s a bad hit job.”
“Tell me where is the money? The main thing to prove is the quid pro quo. Darshan, in his affidavit, says he is the biggest fan of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. Where did he attack Adani? The analysis given in the affidavit (by Dehadrai) of my questions are laughable,” she said when asked about allegations of receiving money and supporting Hiranandani over Adani.
“We had an affidavit from Hiranandani but he did not mention any cash,” said Moitra.
“I am telling you the exact truth, and if Darshan can prove anything more than that, there is no cash or anything else I have ever taken from him. I thrive upon my integrity," she added.
The TMC MP also dismissed the notion that these allegations have isolated her within the party, emphasising Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's "unwavering faith" in her to confront these "baseless claims".
“I am a loyal soldier of Trinamool and I will remain till I die. Short of being my birth mother, Mamata Banerjee is my mother. In this question, the charges are so ridiculous and unproven,” Moitra said.
Meanwhile, Moitra has requested additional time to appear before the ethics committee, citing prior commitments during Vijaya Dashami meetings scheduled between October 30 and November 4, which would prevent her from being in Delhi on October 31.