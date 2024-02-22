Mahua Moitra's plea alleging media leak: Delhi HC to pass order on Friday

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will pass an order on February 23 on TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea against the alleged leakage of 'confidential' information from the Enforcement Directorate to the media in relation to a probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The senior counsel appearing for the former MP claimed she was being 'hounded', and information on issuance of summons to her by the agency was published by the media even before she received them.

Justice Subramonium Prasad orally remarked that as of now, there was nothing as the news report in question made factual assertions.

"That is news. You are a public person. It is only a factual assertion...As of now, there is nothing," the judge remarked.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Moitra, contended that she was not against the right of the agency to carry out any investigation but such media leaks were prejudicial to her.