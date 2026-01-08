Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Major setback for India's green cause: Mallikarjun Kharge on Madhav Gadgil's demise

Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday. He was 83.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsPriyanka Gandhi VadraMallikarjun KhargeJairam Rameshmadhav gadgil

Follow us on :

Follow Us