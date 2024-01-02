Making Aadhaar-based payment system mandatory an assault on MGNREGA: CPI(M)

New Delh: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday said the Centre's decision to make Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) mandatory for MGNREGA payments is an 'assault' on the rural employment guarantee scheme.

In a statement, the Polit Bureau of CPI(M) said the imposition of ABPS is the latest expression of the Modi government’s 'active hostility' towards the demand based rural work guarantee law — the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), adding that it is 'snatching away the right to crores of workers.'

"Under the law, every rural worker has the right to a job card and every job card holder has the right to at least 100 days work. The first violation of the law by the central government is to divide job card holders into eligible and non-eligible for ABPS," the CPI(M) said.