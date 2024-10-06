Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in India, to meet PM Modi

Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it will be his first bilateral visit to India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 12:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 12:51 IST
India NewsMaldivesNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us