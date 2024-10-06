Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in India, to meet PM Modi

<p>Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu landed in New Delhi on Sunday for his first state visit to India, aiming to repair frail ties between the two South Asian neighbours.</p><p>Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it will be his first bilateral visit to India.</p><p>The MEA spokesperson shared the news on X. </p>.<p>Ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>