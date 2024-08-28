Man who threatened to behead Kangana Ranaut, a friend of Gandhi family: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member

The man who threatened to behead Kangana Ranaut is a friend of the Gandhi family, claimed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Tajinder Bagga on a X post on Wednesday.
Bagga shared images superimposed over the clip, where the man -- who he identified as Vicky Thomas -- can be seen with Sonia, Priyanka, and Rahul Gandhi.
The BJYM member added that in the video, Thomas was seen threatening to cut off Ranaut's head for calling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale -- a key figure in the Khalistan movement -- a terrorist.
The BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. DH could not independently verify Bagga's claims or the photos he shared.
A video on social media shows a man saying "Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I’m a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and in my Maharashtra, I’m saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals." Kangana shared the video on her X handle and tagged Himachal, Punjab, and Maharashtra police requesting them to look into the matter.
Another person in the clip can be heard saying "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, fir yaad rakhna jiska movie kar rahi hai uska kya scene hua tha. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Jo hume ungli karte hai, vo ungli hi chatka dete hai hum… Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai."
Kangana, on being threatened, had sought police protection. She is appearing as Indira Gandhi in the upcoming movie Emergency.
There has been backlash from Sikh groups claiming that the movie seeks to 'character assassinate' Sikhs. The film focuses on the anti-Sikh riots in India following Indira's assassination, which in turn, came when two Sikh guards opened fire on her over the military operation Blue Star, which was carried out at Amritsar's Golden Temple.
Published 28 August 2024, 07:19 IST