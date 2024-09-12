40 protesters nabbed for violence in Manipur; curfew, net curbs still on

Guwahati: At least 40 protesters including seven juveniles were nabbed by police in conflict-hit Manipur for violent protests in the past three days despite repeated warnings.
Police on Wednesday night said 33 protesters were arrested from different areas while seven juveniles were detained for resorting to violence during the protests since Monday.
Sources said most of these are students, who pelted stones at Raj Bhawan on Monday and Tuesday. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya left for Guwahati on Wednesday. Acharya is also the Governor of Assam.
The Governor on Tuesday met a delegation of the protesting students who have been demanding removal of DGP and Centre's security advisor for the state.
"Manipur police requests the public not to indulge in unlawful behavior and to cooperate with law enforcing agencies in maintenance of peace and normalcy," police said in a statement.
More than 50 students were injured after security forces fired tear gas shells and used batons to control the students who pelted stones and marched towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. This forced the administration to suspend internet in five valley districts and clamp curfew in three.
They alleged that the central forces have failed to control the violence between the Meiteis and Kukis since May last year in which at least 136 people have died.
