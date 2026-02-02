Menu
BJP appoints central observer for election of Manipur legislature party leader as President's rule to expire next week

Manipur has been under the President's rule since February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 14:33 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 14:33 IST
