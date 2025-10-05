Menu
Manipur

Caches of arms recovered in Manipur, six militants held

In separate operations, security forces arrested six militants in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 04:35 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 04:35 IST
Manipur

