Central forces resorted to 'unwanted action against civilians' at Pallel on August 8, says Manipur govt

The decision was taken as Meitei groups intensified protests against death of a Meitei-man and injury to several others during the gunfight that took place between the central Forces and the "armed miscreants" near Pallel on Friday. They demanded withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur.

Interestingly, after the firing on September 8, Manipur police issued a statement in which it claimed that the security forces used "minimum force" to disperse the mob in a calibrated response in self-defence that led to injuries to a few persons, who were part of the mob and two of them reportedly died.

The statement said the firefight erupted at Molnoi village near Pallel between the security forces and some "armed miscreants" who attempted to resort to arson and violence in the village. "Following the incident thousands of people attempted to move towards Pallel. However, the security forces attempted to jointly stop the mob to ensure peace and stability at Pallel, where the situation had been tense for the past few days. Being blocked by the security forces, some armed miscreants from within the mob fired at the security forces resulting in the gunshot injuries to an Army officer who was evacuated by a helicopter to a military hospital," it said.

The statement said three other police personnel were also injured during the crowd dispersal.

Sources said the state government, however, took a tough stand against the action taken by the security forces during the September 8 firing due to growing protest against the incident in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts.

The state cabinet also approved the extension of the "disturbed area" status for the state, barring areas under nine police stations, for another six months. The extension of the "disturbed area" tag means the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) would remain in force. The Centre had earlier withdrawn the AFSPA from areas under nine police stations.