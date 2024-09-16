Centre launches initiative to provide essential commodities to people of Manipur at reasonable price

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the ministry decision to launch an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) the home minister said that decision was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment.

"In line with PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new ones will be opened. Among the 16 new centres, eight will be in the valley, and the remaining eight in the hills," the minister said in the post on X.