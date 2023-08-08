Drugs worth over Rs 1,610 crore seized by Assam Rifles in Manipur since July 2022

Ginza Vualzong, media and publicity secretary, Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, said, "The Kuki community, like many others in Manipur, has been linked to poppy cultivation. However, it is crucial to recognise that only a segment of the community is involved in this activity, and not everyone can be branded as 'narco-terrorists'. Those engaged in poppy cultivation often do so out of necessity and as a means of livelihood, rather than with malicious intent. It is essential to provide alternative employment opportunities to address the root causes of this issue and empower communities to pursue sustainable livelihoods," he said.