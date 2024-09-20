Forces on alert in Manipur over reports of '900 Kuki militants' planning attack

Following this, the forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, in Kuki-dominated Pherzawl, Churachandpur and Kamjong districts sharing border with Myanmar, were put on extra alert to prevent any possible attack and movement of militants.

NIA to probe drone case

Singh said the case related to alleged use of drones in carrying out a bomb attack on Meiteis at Koutruk in Imphal West district on September 1, has been referred to the NIA for thorough investigation. Two persons died and 10 others were injured. "Also SOPs are being prepared to check the use of drones for subversive activities," he said.

Seized weapons

Singh said out of over 6,000 weapons, which were allegedly looted from armouries by miscreants in the Meitei-dominated Valley, only 2,681 have been seized so far.

"Out of the seized weapons, 1,400 were not those of the looted weapons and 800 of them were sophisticated weapons. This suggests that weapons were already there. Now, where all these weapons are coming, we all in the society have to find out," Singh said.

He said at least 530 persons have so far been arrested related to looting of weapons and violence carried out, both in the hills and the Valley.

He said three used and one unused rockets were also seized during operations.