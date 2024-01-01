Gunmen in camouflage kill 4, injure 5 in Manipur; curfew again in Imphal Valley

Guwahati: The spectre of violence in Manipur continued on the first day of 2024 as unidentified gunmen killed four persons in Meitei-dominated Thoubal district and injured another five.

Police said the incident took place on Monday evening in the Lilong area when gunmen clad in camouflage opened fire killing three on the spot. One person succumbed to injuries later. Five others were also injured in the firing.

Following the incident, a curfew was re-imposed in all the districts of Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley (Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching) as angry residents burnt several vehicles to protest against the killings on the first day of the new year.

Sources said those killed in the attack belonged to the Meitei Pangal community, but Manipur police did not divulge details of the victims.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said police have launched a combing operation to nab those who were behind the killings at Lilong on Monday.

"Investigation is on and none will be spared," Singh said in a video message after the incident.

Monday was Singh's 63rd birthday.