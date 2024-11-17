'Hateful divisive politics': Congress slams BJP for escalating violence in Manipur

<p>New Delhi: Congress on Sunday pounded on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the escalating violence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/manipur">Manipur</a>, alleging that the ruling party deliberately wants the north-eastern state to burn as it serves their "hateful divisive politics".</p><p>Party president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the ongoing violence in the state as "unimaginable", while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called it "deeply disturbing".</p><p>Targeting Modi for his "ek hai toh safe hai" slogan to marshal the majority community to BJP's side during the ongoing assembly elections, Kharge said, "na Manipur ek hei, na Manipur safe hai" (Manipur is neither united, nor safe) under the "double engine" governments at the Centre and in the state, both led by the BJP. </p>.Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to visit state, work towards restoring peace.<p>"Since May 2023, it (Manipur) has been undergoing unimaginable pain, division and simmering violence, which has destroyed the future of its people. We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics," he said.</p><p>He said at least 17 people have lost their lives since November 7 and new districts are being added to the list of strife-torn regions and that the fire is spilling over to bordering states. "You have failed Manipur — a beautiful border state," he said.</p><p>Even as Rahul once again urged the Prime Minister to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing the region, Kharge said, "even if you (Modi) visit Manipur in future, people of the state will never forgive or forget that you left them to fend for themselves, and never set foot in their state to heal their miseries and find a solution."</p><p>Rahul added, "the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution."</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the surge of violence in Manipur shows the extent to which matters have gotten out of control. </p><p>"The killings have once again become an everyday occurrence and the mobs rule the streets... The crisis has spiralled out of control simply because of the PM and Home Minister’s active choice to fuel the politics of hatred. The Home Minister is busy campaigning, while the PM is off to yet another foreign visit while Manipur burns again," he said.</p>