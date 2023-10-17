Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Huge cache of arms recovered, militant arrested with drugs in Manipur

The recovered weapons from Imphal East district included eight firearms, 62 ammunition, 18 explosives, a country-made local bomb launcher, a smoke grenade, two wireless sets and five bullet-proof jackets.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 16:01 IST

Follow Us

Imphal: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during multiple operations in Imphal East, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, a statement by Manipur police said on Tuesday.

The recovered weapons from Imphal East district included eight firearms, 62 ammunition, 18 explosives, a country-made local bomb launcher, a smoke grenade, two wireless sets and five bullet-proof jackets.

From Old Dampi village in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered two firearms including a 9mm pistol, rocket-propelled grenade, a country-made improvised bomb and 21 rounds of heavy caliber machine guns.

On Sunday, the self-styled commander-in-chief of militant outfit United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA), Lamtinsei Singson, was arrested along with 124 grams of brown sugar from Phaitol village in Tamenglong district, police said.

The 50-year-old militant leader has been handed over to Jiribam police station for further legal action.

In another development, police rescued a person abducted by unknown men on Monday from Ithai in Bishnupur district. During operations in the district to rescue the man, several arms including one SLR, 10 ammunition, a tear gas gun and seven munition shells were also recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 16:01 IST)
India NewsManipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT