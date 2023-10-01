'It's a war against Indian Union,' says Manipur CM Biren Singh on the ongoing violence in state

The NIA on Saturday said investigation revealed that the insurgent leaders based in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other "terrorist hardware" which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in Northeast to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur.

"Investigation revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India," the NIA said in a statement on Saturday (September 30).

On September 22, the NIA had arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh, a Meitei man from Imphal for his alleged involvement in the "transnational conspiracy."

More than 175 persons have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3. While the Kukis have called it a "state sponsored ethnic cleansing," CM Biren Singh and the Meitei organisations have alleged the involvement of the Kuki "narco terrorists," some of whom are based in Myanmar.