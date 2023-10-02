Kukis declare indefinite shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur to protest NIA, CBI arrests

Angry over arrests of five Kuki individuals by the CBI and the NIA in the past 48-hours, Kuki organisations have called an indefinite shutdown in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur to press for their release.

The NIA on Saturday arrested Seiminlun Gangte, a Kuki from Churachandpur for his alleged involvement in the "transnational conspiracy" that stoked the ongoing violence in Manipur. The NIA said that investigation revealed that the insurgent leaders based in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other "terrorist hardware" which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the northeast to stoke ethnic strife in Manipur.

Four Kuki persons were also arrested on Sunday from Churachandpur by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of two Meitei students, who went missing since July 6. The Centre had rushed a special team of the CBI after Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley erupted in protest after photographs indicating their murder surfaced on social media.