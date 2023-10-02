Kukis declare indefinite shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur to protest NIA, CBI arrests

Angry over arrests of five Kuki individuals by the CBI and the NIA in the past 48-hours, Kuki organisations have called an indefinite shutdown in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur to press for their release.
The NIA on Saturday arrested Seiminlun Gangte, a Kuki from Churachandpur for his alleged involvement in the "transnational conspiracy" that stoked the ongoing violence in Manipur. The NIA said that investigation revealed that the insurgent leaders based in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other "terrorist hardware" which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the northeast to stoke ethnic strife in Manipur.
Four Kuki persons were also arrested on Sunday from Churachandpur by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of two Meitei students, who went missing since July 6. The Centre had rushed a special team of the CBI after Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley erupted in protest after photographs indicating their murder surfaced on social media.
A statement issued by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation said a joint meeting of various Civil society organisations of Lamka (Churachandpur) on Sunday resolved to call an indefinite shutdown in Lamka district from 10 am on Monday.
"The NIA and CBI are requested to release the seven abductees within 48 hours, failing which more intense agitation will follow in all hill districts of Manipur. All boundary areas with the Meitei will be sealed from Monday. No one will be allowed to enter or leave the buffer zones. All government offices will be closed from Monday," it said. The Kuki organisations have rejected the allegations about involvement of the accused.
On Sunday, the CBI said two minors who accompanied the four accused from Imphal to Guwahati were handed over to child protection officer, Kamrup Metro in Guwahati for their protection and care. The accused were flown to Guwahati as the trial of the cases related to Manipur violence would be conducted in Guwahati as per an order of the Supreme Court.
More than 175 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.