<p>Guwahati: MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur on Tuesday resolved not to support the efforts for formation of a government without a written commitment from the state and the Centre for fulfilment of their demand for creation of a Union Territory with Legislature comprising Kuki-dominated districts.</p><p>This was decided in a meeting attended by representatives of Kuki insurgent groups in suspension of operations agreement, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and the MLAs. </p><p>The meeting served the deadline of 2027 when the current Assembly expires. </p><p>"The new government must provide a written commitment to support the negotiated political settlement for UT with Legislature under the Constitution."</p>.Manipur's displaced Meiteis, COCOMI members hit Imphal streets again, meet Governor for resettlement.<p>"This commitment must be executed in a time-bound manner, specifically within the current Assembly tenure. In the absence of such political commitment from both the Central and State governments, the meeting resolves to respect the political will of the people by refraining from taking any part in the formation of an elected government in Manipur," said a statement issued after the meeting.</p><p>The resolution came amid growing pressure from the BJP MLAs belonging to Meitei community for formation of a "popular government" in the state that has remained under President's Rule since February last year.</p><p>The resolution is seen as a setback to BJP's efforts to restore the government with support of the Kuki MLAs. BJP can form the government with 30 Meitei MLAs, five from Naga People's Front and Independents in the Assembly of 60. But the party high command have insisted on getting the Kuki legislators on board for an "inclusive" government that would restore peace in the conflict-torn state. </p><p>On December 14, Kuki MLAs met their Meitei counterparts in New Delhi for the first time since the violence started, sparking speculations over possibility about their support for the formation of the government. However, the KZC, apex body of Kuki-Zo bodies, made it clear that none from the community would join the government. </p><p>Manipur has 10 MLAs belonging to Kuki-Zo communities including seven from BJP. </p><p>The meeting also resolved that Centre must expedite the political settlement to fulfill the demand for a Union Territory with Legislature, including adequate constitutional provisions for the protection of land ownership.</p>