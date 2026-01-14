<p>Churachandpur: Thousands of people from the Kuki Zo community on Wednesday took out a rally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>’s Churachandpur district, demanding a political solution to issues faced by the tribal community.</p>.<p>The demonstrators marched for over 4 km in the district headquarters town, raising slogans and holding placards demanding a Union Territory with a legislature.</p>.‘A separate Union Territory for Kuki-Zo people is a must’: Ginza Vualzong.<p>Later, leaders of the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the concerns of the community.</p>.<p>Similar rallies were also held in Kuki-dominated areas of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. </p>