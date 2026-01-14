Menu
india manipur

Kuki Zo community rallies in Manipur demanding Union Territory

The demonstrators marched for over 4 km in the district headquarters town, raising slogans and holding placards demanding a Union Territory with a legislature.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 09:47 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsManipurRally

