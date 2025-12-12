<p>Guwahati: The central leadership of BJP has called MLAs of the saffron party from conflict-torn Manipur to New Delhi for a discussion on December 14 about formation of government in the state. </p><p>Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader N Biren Singh on Friday told reporters in Imphal, "The central leadership has asked all MLAs of the party to New Delhi. The meeting could be about formation of the government as there is no agenda mentioned." </p><p>Sources in the party in Impal told DH that the BJP MLAs have been asked to attend a meeting in the party's national headquarters at 4pm on Sunday (December 14). </p>.Time to put an end to insurgency in Manipur.<p>The development comes amid President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/govt-is-with-every-affected-family-president-murmu-in-conflict-torn-manipur-3828142">Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Manipur</a>. Murmu attended events in Meitei-dominated Imphal and in Senapati, a Naga-dominated district.</p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February this year. </p><p>The President's Rule was promulgated after Biren Singh was asked to resign due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023. The party high command had no option but to go for President's Rule as the MLAs could not decide a consensus candidate as Biren's replacement. </p><p>BJP has 37 MLAs in the Assembly of 60 but seven legislators belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities have stayed away from Imphal since the conflict started. The party, however, has backing of five MLAs belonging to Naga People's Front. NPP, which had earlier withdrawn support in protest against Biren's leadership, is also likely to restore support if a new CM candidate is announced. </p><p>The BJP MLAs in Manipur have been repeatedly requesting the party high command to restore the government citing improvement in law and order situation in the past few months.</p><p>The party source, however, remained tightlipped about the new CM candidate.</p>