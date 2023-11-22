Manipur clash 'political problem'; 4,000 looted arms still in open: Lt Gen R P Kalita

On the refugee crisis from Myanmar, Lt Gen Kalita said, "Any instability in our neighbourhood is not in our interest. It definitely impacts us as we share the common border. The problem of the Indo-Myanmar border gets accentuated because of the difficult geography and terrain conditions, and lack of development."

He further said as the border is porous and people are from the same ethnicity on both sides of the border, a lot of free movements take place, and it becomes difficult for the forces managing the borders to identify who are the people from India and who are from Myanmar.