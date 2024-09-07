Manipur CM calls emergency meeting with ruling coalition MLAs

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called an emergency meeting with MLAs from the ruling coalition, which comprises the BJP, Naga People's Front, and National Peoples Party (NPP), on Saturday evening to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state, official sources said.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Chief Minister's bungalow, is expected to focus on critical decisions concerning the recent attacks on civilians by armed men from elevated hill areas, sources added.

Additionally, the legislators, along with Singh, may also meet the governor, though this is yet to be confirmed.