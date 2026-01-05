<p>Lucknow: A South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend, a resident of Manipur, at their flat in a high rise society in Sector 150 in Greater Noida over the former’s drinking habit.</p><p>According to the police sources, the duo, who were in a live-in relationship, were involved in a drunken brawl in the wee hours of Sunday after which the girl, identified as Lunjeena Pamai, a resident of Bishnupur district in Manipur, stabbed the South Korean national Duck Hee Yuh several times.</p>.Meitei woman among two injured in suspected IED explosion in Manipur's Bishnupur.<p>Yuh, who worked as a branch manager in a South Korean firm, was taken to hospital by Pamai where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.</p><p>Pamai was detained by the police and was being questioned in connection with the incident, sources said.</p><p>She told the cops that Yuh used to assault her often after drinking.</p><p>Police said that the body was sent for postmortem examination and the South Korean embassy had been informed. The matter was being investigated.</p><p>Reports said that Pamai came in touch with Yuh at the latter’s workplace and later the two started living together. The duo would often fight after drinking, they added.</p>