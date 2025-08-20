<p>Guwahati: A young transgender doctor in Manipur, who struggled to get her name and gender changed in her educational certificates for taking admission in PG, has finally got relief with Manipur High Court directing the state education department to issue her certificates with new name and gender (now female). </p><p>The 32-year-old transgender, Boboi Laishram, who was born as male, had undergone a sex transformation in 2019. </p>.Building gender-equity ecosystem vital to make women self-reliant: Smriti Irani.<p>Boboi had got a medical certificate about the change of her gender from male to female and also updated her Aadhar card, voter identity and PAN card but struggled to get her name and gender changed in her academic certificates. </p><p><strong>Laishram's struggle</strong></p><p>Laishram had approached the educational bodies to issue her new educational certificates including her MBBS certificate and Medical Council registration document with new name as Beoncy Laishram and gender (female). But the educational institutions refused to issue the certificates saying that any change in the name and gender has to begin from the initial institution. </p><p>Laishram, a resident of Imphal West, had approached Manipur HIgh Court in 2024 seeking a direction to the state education department, Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), Manipur University and Manipur Medical Council (MMC) to issue the new certificates. </p><p>Laishram also told the High Court that she could not appear in entrance for doing her Post-Graduation due to lack of a certificate with new name and gender. </p><p>After hearings of her petition, Justice Oinam Thoiba Meitei on Monday ordered the BOSEM, (COHSEM), Manipur University and Manipur Medical Council) to issue her fresh education certificates within one month under the new name Beoncy Laishram and gender as female. </p><p>The High Court cited the provisions under Sections 6, 7, 10 and 20 of the Transgender Act, 2019 and Rule 2(d) read with Annexure-I of the Transgender Rules, 2020.</p><p>The judgment came as a relief to the young doctor as Laishram became the first transgender MBBS from the Northeast, a region that still lacks proper awareness about rights of the transgender persons. </p><p>The High Court also ordered for incorporation of the provisions of the Section 6 and 7 of the Rights of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 in all existing acts, bye-laws, rules and regulations of all establishments in Manipur. The court also instructed the Manipur chief secretary to take steps in that direction. </p>