Manipur: Internet services restored day after extending temporary suspension till September 20

Six days since the ban was put in place, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren SIngh on Monday announced that internet will be restored in the state.
The Home Department later issued an order revoking any extant orders of internet suspension with immediate effect.
Posting on X, Singh said, " The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state."
The state government had put the ban in place in response to student protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor for their alleged inability to handle attacks by militants. The protests resulted in clashes with security forces, injuring more than 80 people, including students and police personnel.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published 16 September 2024, 09:22 IST