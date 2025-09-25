Infosys to invest Rs 300 crore to set up campus in Mohali: Punjab Minister

<p>Chandigarh: Infosys Limited will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of Rs 300 crore, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Addressing the media, Arora said the new campus will come up over 30 acres of land.</p>.<p>"In the first phase, 3 lakh square feet of the area will be constructed," he said, adding that it will create 2,500 new jobs in the city.</p>.<p>In the next phase, 4.80 lakh square feet area will be developed, he added.</p>.Cognizant appoints Infosys Executive VP Thirumala Arohi as Chief Learning Officer.<p>The minister informed that IT services company Infosys, which has been in Mohali since 2017, is expanding its presence in the city.</p>.<p>Sameer Goel, who is heading the company's Mohali centre, said the company has received good support from the state government for the project.</p>.<p>"We have been in this region for quite some time. We are happy that we are expanding our presence in the region," Goel said.</p>.<p>The minister said the state government's push for several initiatives has helped Punjab attract further investments.</p>.<p>"We are giving approvals to industrial projects in 45 days. We are happy to state that investors are keen to invest in Punjab," Arora said.</p>