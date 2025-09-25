Menu
Congress leaders say no ban on meeting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil; CPI(M), BJP criticise party stance

District Congress Committee (DCC) President A Thankappan said Mamkootathil is the elected MLA of Palakkad, and people are free to interact with him.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 08:59 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 08:59 IST
