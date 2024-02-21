Manipur lawyers protest against use of force on women protestors

Imphal: Manipur lawyers on Wednesday staged a sit-in in front of the Cheirap court complex in Imphal West district to protest against the alleged excessive use of force on women protesters by security personnel there a day ago.

On Tuesday, security forces had allegedly fired tear gas shells inside the Cheirap court complex on a large number of women protesting against the arrest of six persons in connection with an arms looting case.

The police had brought the accused to the court to seek further remand.