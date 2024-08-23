Manipur MLAs object to use of 'Kuki-Zo' label in social media

In a statement on Friday, Tipaimukh MLA N Sanate said, "I remain committed to upholding the aspirations and dreams of my people. I would like to make a solemn clarification that I have never endorsed, nor will endorse, any platform, organisation, or statement that excludes the Hmar nomenclature."

Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte said, "The recent usage of the term 'Kuki Zo' is perceived by many within my community as non-inclusive and assimilative. I cannot accept or endorse any term that does not respect the individuality and dignity of all groups that form the fabric of my constituency."

Valte emphasised that he is a "Paite scheduled tribe belonging to the Zomi community" and urged stakeholders to promote a term that unites and honours their shared history and future aspirations.