<p>Guwahati: In a fresh bid for restoration of a "popular government" in conflict-torn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>, several MLAs belonging to BJP and two allies of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> rushed to Delhi for a meeting on Monday with senior legislators hoping for a "positive outcome." </p><p>"We all hope that government is formed soon," Sharda Devi, president of Manipur's BJP unit, told reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imphal">Imphal</a> just before boarding her flight to New Delhi. </p><p>She said the party's high command "summoned" all MLAs of BJP and two allies of NDA, National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) to discuss regarding formation of the government. BJP has 37 MLAs (including seven Kukis) in the House of 60. The NPP and NPF has seven and five legislators, each. </p><p>This comes days before completion of one year of President's Rule (on February 13) in the state that has remained roiled by the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023.</p><p><strong>Kuki MLAs</strong></p><p>It was, however, not clear whether the seven BJP legislators belonging to Kuki communities would take part in the meeting or not. The Kuki MLAs had on December 14 met their Meitei counterparts in New Delhi for the first time since the conflict broke out. </p><p>But civil society organisations and the Kuki armed groups currently under the Suspension of Operations agreement with the government later resolved that Kuki MLAs would support the government only if a "written commitment" is given regarding meeting their demand for a Union Territory with Legislature comprising Kuki-dominated areas. </p><p>Sources said four MLAs, however, are likely to take part in the meeting scheduled on Monday. </p><p>BJP MLAs had similarly rushed to New Delhi several times with a request for formation of the government. But the party's high command insisted on having the Kuki MLAs on board for an "inclusive government", something which may help in restoration of peace and resettlement of the displaced persons. </p><p>Former CM N Biren Singh, who was among the prominent leaders to leave for New Delhi on Sunday, told reporters that he was hopeful about a "positive outcome" about formation of government this time. </p><p>The President's Rule was promulgated on February 13, 2025, days after Biren resigned and BJP legislators failed to reach a consensus about his replacement. </p><p>The NPP, led by Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma, had withdrawn support in November 2024 questioning Biren's role in controlling the conflict. </p><p>On Sunday, the MLAs, however, remained tight lipped about who would be the CM. </p>