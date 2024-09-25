Manipur Tribal Forum alleges state govt spreading 'misinformation' about Kuki-Zo communities

New Delhi: The Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi on Wednesday accused the Manipur government of spreading misinformation about Kuki-Zo communities and urged the Centre to intervene and address the "bias and injustice" against them.

Alleging that another attack is being planned in Kuki-Zomi areas on September 28, representatives of the Manipur Tribals Forum Delhi said that they believe that utterances of state representatives point to a similar situation that preceded the attack in Jiribam in the first week of September.

Apart from the utterances by Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor to the Manipur government as well as DGP Rajiv Singh, the Forum also pointed at the releases by Meitei organisations asking people to gather their weapons and calling for the “eradication” of Kuki-Zomi tribes.

Later on Wednesday, the officers took back their statements and said that there was no basis for the claims and the intelligence inputs came from Manipur CM Biren Singh.