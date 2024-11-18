Manipur crisis: Meitei student killed in 'police firing' during protest in Jiribam; BJP leaders resign fearing attack

<p>Imphal: A 22-year-old student belonging to the Meitei community died in the conflict-torn Jiribam district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> after a police officer allegedly opened fire during a protest on Sunday night. </p><p>According to Meitei students' organisations, the victim, Khundrakpam Athouba Ningthouja, died while another sustained bullet injury after the officer opened fire following a heated argument during the protest.</p><p>Hundreds had gathered to protest the killing of Meitei women and children allegedly by Kuki insurgents. </p><p>Six Meitei persons, three women and three children belonging to a displaced family, had gone missing during a gunfight on November 11. Their bodies were later recovered in a river in Jiribam.</p><p>Manipur police is yet to make a statement about the incident but sources said the police officer opened fire after the protesters attacked some government offices and public properties. </p><p>The situation remained volatile in Jiribam with protesters targeting leaders of political parties as well as government buildings. An irate mob barged into the offices of ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and vandalised them on Sunday night. A telecom tower was also set on fire by the protesters. </p>.Meiteis in Karnataka protest Manipur killings.<p><strong>BJP leaders resign:</strong></p><p>As the protesters continued to target leaders of political parties, at least eight leaders of Jiribam mandal unit of BJP resigned citing "unwelcome and helpless situation." </p><p>In the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley too, the situation remained tense despite a curfew and curb on the internet. A crowd of protesters barged into the campus of an office of the Election Commission of India in Imphal on Monday morning and reportedly locked it before the security forces intervened. </p><p>Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the residences of the Ministers, MLAs and important leaders to prevent further attack. Houses of at least 13 Ministers and MLAs were either set on fire or vandalised since the protest erupted on Saturday.</p>