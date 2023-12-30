JOIN US
Manipur

Manipur village guard gunned down by unidentified men

Last Updated 30 December 2023, 06:25 IST

Imphal: Unidentified men gunned down a village guard at Kadangband in Manipur's Imphal West district around 3.30am on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jamesbond Ningombam, was guarding the village when he was shot dead by suspected militants from a nearby hill, they added.

Ningbom's body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here for post-mortem, police said.

Kadangband, located on the fringes of Imphal West district, shares boundary with Kangpokpi district which has witnessed constant violence since the ethnic strife broke out on May 3.

(Published 30 December 2023, 06:25 IST)
