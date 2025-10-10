Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Militant arrested, firearms recovered in separate operations in Manipur

Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 04:23 IST
India NewsManipurmilitantsArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us