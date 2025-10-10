<p>Imphal: Security forces arrested a militant belonging to a proscribed outfit from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>'s Imphal West district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>A self-styled sergeant of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was apprehended from the Uripok area in the district on Thursday, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in a recovery of arms and ammunition, he said.</p>.Intelligence suggests September 19 Manipur ambush may have been ‘contract killing’ to undermine President rule.<p>"On Thursday, at least 13 firearms and ammunition were recovered from two places in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imphal">Imphal</a> East and Kakching districts," the officer said.</p>.<p>The search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.</p>.<p>More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meitei">Meiteis</a> and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.</p>.Caches of arms recovered in Manipur, six militants held.<p>The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-biren-singh">N Biren Singh</a> resigned.</p>.<p>The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.</p>