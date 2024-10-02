Home
Militant shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur

Police said the incident occurred around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:48 IST

