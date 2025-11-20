Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai airport runway maintenance completed

The comprehensive maintenance included detailed inspection and repairing of the runway surface, extensive painting of runway intersection area, rubber removal from the runway among other
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 17:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 17:27 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us