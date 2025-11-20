Mumbai airport runway maintenance completed

<p>Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai successfully completed its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance on 20 November 2025 from 1100hrs to 1700hrs, carrying out a six-hour activity that thoroughly inspected and restored RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 to optimal condition. </p><p>The comprehensive maintenance included detailed inspection and repairing of the runway surface, extensive painting of runway intersection area, rubber removal from the runway, maintenance and safety checks of Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) systems and cleaning of intersection area cable ducts and manholes. The work also covered inspection of runway center line, edge lights, validation of Runway End Safety Areas (RESA) for both runways – 09/27 and 14/32, and thorough testing of over 5,000 aeronautical ground lights and essential systems that support navigation and communication. </p><p>This comprehensive effort ensures CSMIA maintains its high standards of operational excellence and safety throughout the year.</p>