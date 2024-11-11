Militants torch shops in Manipur’s Jiribam

<p>Imphal: Armed militants torched several shops located in Borobekra sub-divison of Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The militants fired several rounds around 2.30 pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson, they said.</p>.<p>Heavy exchange of firing was reported between the militants and security forces.</p>.11 militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam.<p>The locality is situated close to Borobekra police station, on the premises of which a relief camp is also located.</p>.<p>Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple gun attacks and arson since violence broke out in June and is one of the worst affected areas in the district.</p>.<p>Tension had been prevailing in the district after a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants last week.</p>