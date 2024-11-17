Home
Mob vandalises Manipur BJP MLA's ancestral house in Imphal

On Saturday, a portion of his own residence at Laphupat Tera in Imphal West, one of the five districts of the Imphal Valley, was ransacked and burnt by a mob.
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 16:23 IST

