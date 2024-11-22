Home
New Chief Justice of Manipur High Court sworn in

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice in the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:20 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 11:20 IST
